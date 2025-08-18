 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633975 Edited 18 August 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

here is the last update, the changes:

- final boss in challenge difficulty now have two more items

(For/Int orb and a gold shield),

- change Anne, Ami, Faye, Sarah, Athena and Cain classes sprite with

SRPG Studio 10th anniversary new sprites:

(Mage Knight <- Unicorn Mage

Spirit <- Seraph

Angel <- Flying Unicorn

Swordmage <- Swordrune

Sellsword <- Samurai)

change some battle BGM order and add one new remix;

Name changes to make more sense with other Clarent Saga games:

(Excalibur <- Clarent

Clarent Axe <- Devil Axe

Clarent Tome <- Black Hole

Baal <- Brax

Uther <- Alexander)

updated SRPG Studio to version v1.315.

Notes: This version has been playtested in the easiest and hardest difficulties.

Farewell,

David Nguyen

Changed files in this update

Windows Crimson Sword Saga: Tactics Content Depot 709671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link