Hi everyone,

here is the last update, the changes:

- final boss in challenge difficulty now have two more items

(For/Int orb and a gold shield),

- change Anne, Ami, Faye, Sarah, Athena and Cain classes sprite with

SRPG Studio 10th anniversary new sprites:

(Mage Knight <- Unicorn Mage

Spirit <- Seraph

Angel <- Flying Unicorn

Swordmage <- Swordrune

Sellsword <- Samurai)

change some battle BGM order and add one new remix;

Name changes to make more sense with other Clarent Saga games:

(Excalibur <- Clarent

Clarent Axe <- Devil Axe

Clarent Tome <- Black Hole

Baal <- Brax

Uther <- Alexander)

updated SRPG Studio to version v1.315.

Notes: This version has been playtested in the easiest and hardest difficulties.

Farewell,

David Nguyen