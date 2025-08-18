Hi everyone,
here is the last update, the changes:
- final boss in challenge difficulty now have two more items
(For/Int orb and a gold shield),
- change Anne, Ami, Faye, Sarah, Athena and Cain classes sprite with
SRPG Studio 10th anniversary new sprites:
(Mage Knight <- Unicorn Mage
Spirit <- Seraph
Angel <- Flying Unicorn
Swordmage <- Swordrune
Sellsword <- Samurai)
change some battle BGM order and add one new remix;
Name changes to make more sense with other Clarent Saga games:
(Excalibur <- Clarent
Clarent Axe <- Devil Axe
Clarent Tome <- Black Hole
Baal <- Brax
Uther <- Alexander)
updated SRPG Studio to version v1.315.
Notes: This version has been playtested in the easiest and hardest difficulties.
Farewell,
David Nguyen
Changed files in this update