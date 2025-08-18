 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633961 Edited 18 August 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a jewelry crafting table

With a small risk, you can turn resources into a jewel that will be instantly sold for a high price. In case of failure, the resources are lost.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3927481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link