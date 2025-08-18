2025/08/18

・作成画面において小数点の入力を拒否

・作成画面において作成個数をアイテム毎に最後に入力した値を記憶するようにした



・Decimal point input is not allowed on the creation screen.

・In the creation screen, the last value entered for each item is now remembered.



【告知 - Notice】

・ゲーム内のSaveボタンを右クリックすると音量オプションが開きます

・アプリは最小化しても動作を続けます



・Right-click the Save button in the game to open the volume options.

・The app continues to run even when minimized.