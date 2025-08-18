 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19633739
Update notes via Steam Community
Adding a Bluebaspis, because some of you love blue fishies and dont want it to ever change. There were also some minor balancing changes.
  • Increased the amount of coins that the tip jar can hold, allowing you to more easily keep your sacabampasis alive
  • Doubled the affection from all food
  • Rebalanced some costs

