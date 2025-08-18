- Increased the amount of coins that the tip jar can hold, allowing you to more easily keep your sacabampasis alive
- Doubled the affection from all food
- Rebalanced some costs
1.3.6 - Blue Balancing
Update notes via Steam Community
Adding a Bluebaspis, because some of you love blue fishies and dont want it to ever change. There were also some minor balancing changes.
