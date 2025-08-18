1. Reduced the screen shake effect of the "Possessed Flesh" BOSS

2. Adjusted the execution order of certain HP recovery cards – costs are now consumed before HP is restored

3. Improved the attack sound effect of "Mighty Vajra Hand"

4. Added a new preview feature for the "Blessed Version" in the shop

5. Fixed an issue where the dark mist under the "Possessed Flesh" BOSS blocked the first slot on the track