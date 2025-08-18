 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633721 Edited 18 August 2025 – 03:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Reduced the screen shake effect of the "Possessed Flesh" BOSS
2. Adjusted the execution order of certain HP recovery cards – costs are now consumed before HP is restored
3. Improved the attack sound effect of "Mighty Vajra Hand"
4. Added a new preview feature for the "Blessed Version" in the shop
5. Fixed an issue where the dark mist under the "Possessed Flesh" BOSS blocked the first slot on the track

Changed files in this update

Depot 3408381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link