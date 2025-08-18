1. Reduced the screen shake effect of the "Possessed Flesh" BOSS
2. Adjusted the execution order of certain HP recovery cards – costs are now consumed before HP is restored
3. Improved the attack sound effect of "Mighty Vajra Hand"
4. Added a new preview feature for the "Blessed Version" in the shop
5. Fixed an issue where the dark mist under the "Possessed Flesh" BOSS blocked the first slot on the track
Exorcism Agency - Version 1.0.5 Update Notes~
