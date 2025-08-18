- Fixed info buttons not lighting up when racking or viewing stash if a stinky ball is highlighted
- Fixed stackable effects displaying incorrectly when racking or viewing stash
- Fixed the cue ball shooting toward mouse position when locking aim using controller
- Fixed a softlock when running out of sinks after scoring only an 8 ball
- Fixed Writhing Maw pocket's description in the unlocks menu
- Fixed a visual error when selling a a cue that is currently equipped
- Fixed a softlock when gaining a sink from spiral pocket after running out of sinks
- Fixed the endless mode music continuing to play when exiting to the main menu
- Mind Goblin no longer shuffles the cue ball
Changed files in this update