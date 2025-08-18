 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19633694 Edited 18 August 2025 – 03:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed info buttons not lighting up when racking or viewing stash if a stinky ball is highlighted
  • Fixed stackable effects displaying incorrectly when racking or viewing stash
  • Fixed the cue ball shooting toward mouse position when locking aim using controller
  • Fixed a softlock when running out of sinks after scoring only an 8 ball
  • Fixed Writhing Maw pocket's description in the unlocks menu
  • Fixed a visual error when selling a a cue that is currently equipped
  • Fixed a softlock when gaining a sink from spiral pocket after running out of sinks
  • Fixed the endless mode music continuing to play when exiting to the main menu

  • Mind Goblin no longer shuffles the cue ball

