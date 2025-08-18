• Reduced the min distance for Bloop down to 1750
• Fixed an issue where all fish would entirely stop dropping resources beyond their softcaps.
• Added a new field to the while you were away screen that shows your reap distance increase if it went up.
• Dramatically reduced the size of the game by removing unused font files. Oops.
• Right click should now consistently work on the run summary screen.
Version 1.1.23
Update notes via Steam Community
