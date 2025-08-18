 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633409 Edited 18 August 2025 – 02:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to community feedback, we’ve added a Visual Protection Mode to the game. This option was created to provide more comfort for players with keratoconus, visual sensitivity, or other types of discomfort, making the gameplay experience more accessible and inclusive.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 3035881
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3035882
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3035883
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link