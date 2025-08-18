 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633342 Edited 18 August 2025 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed: A bug causing some settings to get stuck when entering the settings interface for the first time.
2. Fixed: Added lowercase processing to the whitelist of apps used to detect full-screen sleep, preventing false detection when certain apps are lowercase on another computer.
3. Improvement: New sleep prompt text.
4. Improvement: Transparency in the settings interface is now limited to a minimum of 0.2, preventing it from being completely invisible and unusable at 0.
5. Improvement: Further reduced the default shadow intensity from 0.6 to 0.5 to brighten the map.
6. Improvement: The transparent cube in the center of the experimental ring scene has been replaced with a small globe.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link