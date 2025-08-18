1. Fixed: A bug causing some settings to get stuck when entering the settings interface for the first time.

2. Fixed: Added lowercase processing to the whitelist of apps used to detect full-screen sleep, preventing false detection when certain apps are lowercase on another computer.

3. Improvement: New sleep prompt text.

4. Improvement: Transparency in the settings interface is now limited to a minimum of 0.2, preventing it from being completely invisible and unusable at 0.

5. Improvement: Further reduced the default shadow intensity from 0.6 to 0.5 to brighten the map.

6. Improvement: The transparent cube in the center of the experimental ring scene has been replaced with a small globe.