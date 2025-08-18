 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19633324
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY

  • ONSLAUGHT MODE - After wave 5 enemies will spawn from random Arena entrances


OPTIMIZATION

  • FOOT EFFECTS - Footstep effects are now culled for offscreen dinosaurs to help reduce overall number being created at large dinosaur numbers


BUG FIXES

  • ONSLAUGHT - At larger wave numbers dinosaurs were getting stuck in caves, this *should* be fixed now
  • FALLING UNDER FLOOR - Added a safety check for dinosaur falling beneth the map that will bring them back to ground level

Changed files in this update

Depot 3693031
