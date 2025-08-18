GAMEPLAY
- ONSLAUGHT MODE - After wave 5 enemies will spawn from random Arena entrances
OPTIMIZATION
- FOOT EFFECTS - Footstep effects are now culled for offscreen dinosaurs to help reduce overall number being created at large dinosaur numbers
BUG FIXES
- ONSLAUGHT - At larger wave numbers dinosaurs were getting stuck in caves, this *should* be fixed now
- FALLING UNDER FLOOR - Added a safety check for dinosaur falling beneth the map that will bring them back to ground level
