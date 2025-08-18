Balance Changes
Eternity Perfume now gives +2/+2, down from +3/+3.
Scry now discards 2 cards, down from 3.
Jack-in-the-Box now needs 5 cards to be discarded, up from 4.
Bug Fixes
You will no longer be offered Masterworks when replaying the tutorial.
