18 August 2025 Build 19633318 Edited 18 August 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Eternity Perfume now gives +2/+2, down from +3/+3.

  • Scry now discards 2 cards, down from 3.

  • Jack-in-the-Box now needs 5 cards to be discarded, up from 4.

Bug Fixes

  • You will no longer be offered Masterworks when replaying the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

