1. Fixed an issue where taking medicine would cause a significant spike in graphical load.

2. Added temporary translations for Italian and Polish.

3. Added official translations for German, Spanish (Spain), Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil).

4. Fixed a bug where only the Takgu ending would appear after clearing the game.

5. Improved the readability of texts such as notes and subtitles.



We’re always open to feedback!

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to reach out via the community hub.