 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633232 Edited 18 August 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed an issue where taking medicine would cause a significant spike in graphical load.
2. Added temporary translations for Italian and Polish.
3. Added official translations for German, Spanish (Spain), Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil).
4. Fixed a bug where only the Takgu ending would appear after clearing the game.
5. Improved the readability of texts such as notes and subtitles.

We’re always open to feedback!
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to reach out via the community hub.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3690011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link