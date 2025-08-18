1. Fixed an issue where taking medicine would cause a significant spike in graphical load.
2. Added temporary translations for Italian and Polish.
3. Added official translations for German, Spanish (Spain), Russian, and Portuguese (Brazil).
4. Fixed a bug where only the Takgu ending would appear after clearing the game.
5. Improved the readability of texts such as notes and subtitles.
We’re always open to feedback!
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, feel free to reach out via the community hub.
Patch Notes - Version 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update