18 August 2025 Build 19633157 Edited 18 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.13:
-Various bug fixes and optimizations
-Added Enemy Movement highlight square for easier tracking
-Added Sprint In the Player controller
-Minor sprite fixes

Future Updates Planned:
-Revamp of the Chess UI
-Gambling in the capital
-Challenge in the capital to be able to infinitely play for cash to avoid soft-lock
-Potential for random position game mode (new game+)

Join the discord and your suggestions will be added!

