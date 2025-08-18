Version 1.0.13:

-Various bug fixes and optimizations

-Added Enemy Movement highlight square for easier tracking

-Added Sprint In the Player controller

-Minor sprite fixes



Future Updates Planned:

-Revamp of the Chess UI

-Gambling in the capital

-Challenge in the capital to be able to infinitely play for cash to avoid soft-lock

-Potential for random position game mode (new game+)



