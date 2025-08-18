Version 1.0.13:
-Various bug fixes and optimizations
-Added Enemy Movement highlight square for easier tracking
-Added Sprint In the Player controller
-Minor sprite fixes
Future Updates Planned:
-Revamp of the Chess UI
-Gambling in the capital
-Challenge in the capital to be able to infinitely play for cash to avoid soft-lock
-Potential for random position game mode (new game+)
Join the discord and your suggestions will be added!
Update Notes 1.0.13
