 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19633097 Edited 18 August 2025 – 01:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix powerup effects being given to only one player
- Fix some bug where death effects would have improper positionning
- Fix a bug that would make killscreens with physics objects behave improperly (fixes Blackhole)
- Fix the camera scaling not being the same with different level zooms
- Slightly enlarge the 'Eater' killscreen
- Slow objects in 'Spawner11'

I now use continuous CD (collision detection) on props and some other physics objects, this should make the game run slightly slower (theorically, but I didn't notice it yet), but make collision detection slightly better. On that note:

- Nerf deagle/kalashnikov bullets since collision detection was buffed


Also the game should now have a proper Nintendo Switch Pro Controller config

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2881591
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2881592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link