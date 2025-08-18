- Fix powerup effects being given to only one player
- Fix some bug where death effects would have improper positionning
- Fix a bug that would make killscreens with physics objects behave improperly (fixes Blackhole)
- Fix the camera scaling not being the same with different level zooms
- Slightly enlarge the 'Eater' killscreen
- Slow objects in 'Spawner11'
I now use continuous CD (collision detection) on props and some other physics objects, this should make the game run slightly slower (theorically, but I didn't notice it yet), but make collision detection slightly better. On that note:
- Nerf deagle/kalashnikov bullets since collision detection was buffed
Also the game should now have a proper Nintendo Switch Pro Controller config
A few hotfixes, and testing better a theorically collision detection
