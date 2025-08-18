- Fix powerup effects being given to only one player

- Fix some bug where death effects would have improper positionning

- Fix a bug that would make killscreens with physics objects behave improperly (fixes Blackhole)

- Fix the camera scaling not being the same with different level zooms

- Slightly enlarge the 'Eater' killscreen

- Slow objects in 'Spawner11'



I now use continuous CD (collision detection) on props and some other physics objects, this should make the game run slightly slower (theorically, but I didn't notice it yet), but make collision detection slightly better. On that note:



- Nerf deagle/kalashnikov bullets since collision detection was buffed





Also the game should now have a proper Nintendo Switch Pro Controller config