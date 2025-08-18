 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19632975 Edited 18 August 2025 – 01:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
It has been a while since I posted. I had some medical issues that made it difficult to finish the game. I might post more on this later, but Steam is for game updates, not my health :). I will try to push it through to the end.

CHANGE LOG
- There are now cards that display an image and text at some key points in the story to add context and flair. Not all cards are in the game.
- added some quests for the new faction, the anura
- changed/updated the menu
- Had to do a bunch of backend stuff to add the cards and other systems I need to fish the game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1748331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link