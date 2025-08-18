It has been a while since I posted. I had some medical issues that made it difficult to finish the game. I might post more on this later, but Steam is for game updates, not my health :). I will try to push it through to the end.



CHANGE LOG

- There are now cards that display an image and text at some key points in the story to add context and flair. Not all cards are in the game.

- added some quests for the new faction, the anura

- changed/updated the menu

- Had to do a bunch of backend stuff to add the cards and other systems I need to fish the game