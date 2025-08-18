TLDR

Experimental is merged up → everything in Experimental has been merged into Default , so everyone can now access Abrams, Bradley, evac fixes, and all the other improvements.

Phase One is done (finishes officially on 8/20) → final polish (keybinding + new options/main menus) is being wrapped up right now.

Phase Two is next (starting soon) → Pandemic Mode, helicopters (Little Bird, Blackhawk, Chinook, VTOL + weapon packages), dynamic civilians, and evac system improvements.

Phase Three will follow → full vehicle AI rework (Abrams, Bradley, Ajax, Blackhawk, etc.) and doctrines system.

Access is simpler → future test builds will use Steam’s Beta tab (like Project Zomboid), so no more confusion between Default and Experimental

Meeting the Community in the Middle

One of the biggest frustrations for our community has been how fragmented Cepheus Protocol has felt between the Default and Experimental branches. Experimental contained a ton of fixes, new systems, and content (like the Abrams, Bradley, improved evacuation, and overhauled vehicle handling), but less than 1% of players ever opened it. That meant the majority of our community never even knew these features existed, let alone got to engage with them!

So, we're changing that. As of this post, Experimental is being merged up into Default. One of the goals in doing this was making sure people get access to the features that are now ready for a wider audience: things hidden away in Experimental that are now ready belong in the hands of the full playerbase.

From this point forward, there will only be one “vanilla” branch of the game. Experimental will be archived for anyone who wants to finish ongoing sessions, but the main way to play will always be Default. When we do run test builds in the future, they’ll be handled through simple beta opt-ins on Steam’s Beta tab. This makes testing optional, accessible, and familiar — no split installs or separate games.

We know the Rebuild has taken longer than expected. Originally, we thought it would take six months, but the game’s complexity — and our commitment to doing things the right way — pushed us further out. What we’ve gained, though, is a codebase where changes that used to take hours in the legacy build can now be done in minutes. That means faster progress and fewer recurring bugs going forward.

Pandemic Mode and other big-ticket are still coming to Rebuild, but in the meantime, you’ll finally get to play with systems that many of you never even realized were already built.

Why Rebuild?

Cepheus Protocol has been in Steam Early Access for five years, and over that time, it’s grown into something truly special. Built live with constant feedback from our players, the game evolved through both triumphs and setbacks. We’ve always aimed to be open and adaptable in our design—but like any long-term project, not everything went according to plan. Our small team at Halcyon Winds—just five full-time artists and a few part-timers—pushed forward, but eventually we realized the game had outgrown its original foundation.

At the start of 2025, we made the tough but exciting decision to rebuild Cepheus Protocol from the ground up. Years of added systems had made the codebase unstable, and rather than keep patching things together, we chose to start fresh. This Rebuild gave us the chance to fully embrace Unreal Engine 5, simplify and optimize our systems, and most importantly, integrate Co-op—the most requested feature from our community—directly into the core of the game.

Addressing Legacy Build Issues

One of the biggest challenges in the legacy version of Cepheus Protocol was the sheer volume of bugs, crashes, and performance problems. While dealing with bugs is a natural part of game development, the frequency and severity of these issues were far beyond what a team of our size could realistically manage. The core problem wasn’t just the bugs themselves, but the fragile codebase and the way new features interacted with old systems.

Over time, the game’s architecture became bloated and tightly coupled. Many systems relied on outdated code and spaghetti-like interdependencies, meaning that every new feature risked breaking something else. As a result, adding or updating gameplay mechanics often introduced regressions—bugs in areas of the game we thought were stable. Chasing down these issues consumed most of our development time, leaving less time for real improvements or new content.

Optimization was another major hurdle. The legacy build had poorly abstracted systems, inefficient data handling, and complex tick/update calls running every frame. This caused performance drops, memory leaks, and occasional crashes. We often had to write band-aid patches to keep things running, but the underlying architecture was never designed for the scale and ambition Cepheus Protocol had grown into.

Ultimately, the technical debt was too high - we reached a point where refactoring the existing code wasn’t enough. Continuing on the same foundation would mean years of patching and firefighting instead of improvements and new content.

The Rebuild allows us to:

Replace brittle, monolithic systems with modular, decoupled architecture that’s easier to maintain and extend

Improve multithreading and data streaming, reducing frame hitches and smoothing performance

Write cleaner, more optimized code that avoids cascading bugs when new features are added

Build a stable base where new mechanics, modes, and future expansions won’t break the core experience

Simply put, better code leads to a better game. The Rebuild gives us the opportunity to write systems the right way, with scalability and stability in mind, ensuring that the issues players experienced in the legacy build don’t keep coming back.

Current state of the rebuild

Outgrowing Its Foundation

Over the years, Cepheus Protocol became far larger and more ambitious than we ever originally planned. Part of this came from inexperience—building a real-time strategy game of this scale was new territory for our team. But much of it came from our passion for the genre and our desire to innovate, adding the kinds of mechanics we, as gamers, always wanted to see in an RTS. As we iterated and found the “fun” in what we were creating, the project naturally expanded into something bigger and better than we first imagined.

In another time release version 0f Cepheus Protocol

By rewriting our core systems, we can properly integrate major mechanics—like the Operator system, Co-op functionality, and improved AI—so they feel like core parts of the design, not afterthoughts patched in later.

It’s still a huge task for a small indie team, and development takes time—but every step we take now is moving forward, not sideways or backward. The Rebuild ensures that Cepheus Protocol won’t just survive Early Access—it will thrive, giving players a polished, stable, and truly unique RTS experience for years to come.

Phase One (Finishing around 20th)

Here’s what Phase One covers:

Core Code Overhaul: We’ve rebuilt major parts of the game’s codebase to eliminate the “spaghetti code” problems from the early days.

Smarter AI and Pathfinding: Old AI logic caused units to hesitate, get stuck, or react poorly to threats. We’ve reworked squad management, fallback positions, suppression fire, and patrol logic so infantry behave more reliably.

Integrated Multiplayer Systems: We originally thought patching multiplayer in would be feasible, but after years of evolving code, our December attempt proved otherwise. Instead, we followed the Rust approach—rebuilding core systems around multiplayer support from the ground up.

Upgraded Core Features: Systems like the minimap, tactical map, day/night cycle, weather, UI, and attack-move commands have all been reworked or replaced for better performance and usability.

Horde mode: Used as a stress test for replication and the next phases of development. Developing this first before Pandemic allowed us to focus on how far we could push Unreal not just for more performance but also in order to test network capabilities.

Alongside this technical work, we’re building the Alcatraz HUB, which will serve as the starting point for both single-player and Co-op. This isn’t just a menu—it’s a detailed, explorable environment designed to ground you in the world of Cepheus Protocol. It connects all major modes, gives Co-op a proper home base, and will evolve alongside future updates.

Most importantly, Phase One was built around the idea of tackling long standing player concerns of improving the "Core" of the game. Our investment in this foundation should allows us to more quickly complete the later phases, as well!

As of 8/20, Phase One is essentially complete. We are currently wrapping up the final polish work—long-requested quality-of-life features like full keybinding support and the new options/main menus.

A lot of what remains in phase 1 is UI work (which is extremely tedious), but we are nearly done!

Phase Two (Starting soon)

The resulting feedback gave us great points, and we used them to revise the plan as we move towards December. We initially were planning to complete the vehicles first, but a major point the poll made clear was the desire for fast transit via Helicopters, and reimplementing the 'main mode' of the game, Pandemic, now that co-op is functional.

Here's what this revised phase focuses on:

Helicopters and Weapon Packages : Reintroduce all of our aerial vehicles - the Little Bird, Blackhawk, Chinook, and VTOL, while also completing their weapon packages (Little Bird, Blackhawk, and VTOL each come with their own loadouts). This will builds directly on what players have already seen in the Experimental builds (and the newly merged-up Default branch), which served as a proof of concept.

Custom Game Options : Expanding Player Control: After Helicopters, our next focus in Phase Two is Custom Game Options. The goal will be taking the 'custom game presets' setup from Legacy and expanding how much control it gives to the players: you’ll be able to tune combat and infected behavior with options like unit health, movement speed, vision range, spawn timing, and whether certain enemies are allowed at all. By the time Pandemic launches in Phase Two, shareable custom presets will ensure every run can be tailored to your preferred style of play.

Pandemic Mode : Evolving Real-Time Outbreak: Pandemic Mode has always been a core part of Cepheus Protocol, but in the legacy build it was held back by performance issues, rigid scripting, and unreliable pathfinding. In Phase Two, we’re bringing Pandemic back, but with newly updated systems - performance enhancements, smarter pathfinding, and other optimizations to better handle outbreak spread at scale.

Civilian AI: Dynamic Civilian Groups: Civilian AI isn’t new to Cepheus Protocol—we’ve had dynamic civilian groups acting as ambient populations that move, react, and are generated based on the conditions of a zone. Phase Two will rebuild and optimize these systems while maintaining behaviors: civilians will migrate, flee, and attempt to survive, but the underlying code will be more robust (and co-op compatible!).

Evacuation System - Smoother Flow: Evacuation has been part of Cepheus Protocol for years, but we’ve listened closely to community feedback pointing out where the system created “noob traps” and confusion. In Phase Two, we’re overhauling the evacuation experience with a focus on clarity and smarter behavior. The UI will be simplified so newer players can understand it at a glance, while pathfinding logic for evac buses and units will receive extensive work to ensure evacuations feel reliable under pressure.

Phase Three

Phase Three has a focus on enhancing player agency and replayability.

Vehicle AI Rework: Phase Two brings in helicopters as the first pass of rebuilding the Vehicle systems. In Phase Three, we’ll expand this further by reintroducing ground and support vehicles such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Humvee. These vehicles will be ported from the last stable version of the driving AI -updated for full multiplayer support, and refined to coordinate with infantry and other systems. A large portion of Phase Three will be dedicated to finalizing the driving AI, so that vehicles will behave predictably and intelligently, with a focus on cleaning up sources of frustration from Legacy vehicular behavior.

Doctrine System: The Doctrine System will be updated to support branching upgrade paths that let you specialize your playthrough, rather than rigid separate 'trees'. Doctrines will let you build a strategy that feels unique to your playstyle.

Wrapping It All Up

Everything we’ve covered here has been discussed in detail across our official Discord channel and the Cepheus Protocol HQ weekly podcast. We've also regularly shared live Co-op playtests, deep dives into Alcatraz Island, and breakdowns of how Operators work—including their abilities, customization, and gameplay.

With Rebuild, we’re confident that many of the repeat problems players have experienced will finally be put to rest. As we move toward 2026, this new foundation gives us the tools to focus on expanding the game in exciting ways—faster, smoother, and more stable than ever before.

CERC HQ Podcast

Frequently Asked Questions (Q&A)

General Game and Rebuild

What is going on with Experimental Branch? We are merging it into the base game and will continue doing triage support while we work through the rebuild Is the Experimental Branch or Legacy still being updated? Yes but only for critical bugs all major work is on taking that as a proof of concept and implementing it into the Rebuild. Why is the game being rebuilt?

The old codebase was unstable, full of recurring bugs, and couldn’t support the scale the game had grown to. What does the rebuild mean for the future of Cepheus Protocol?

It means a more stable, scalable game that supports the big features players have always wanted. How long will the rebuild take?

We plan to have the rebuild done by the end of 2025, but there’s a chance it may roll over into 2026.

Phases of the Rebuild

What is Phase One?

A complete rebuild of core systems—AI, pathfinding, UI, weather, ability replication, and the foundation for Co-op. What is Phase Two? Makes the world dynamic with real-time infection spread, civilian AI migration, and construction mechanics. What is Phase Three?

Expands strategy with a full vehicle AI overhaul, branching doctrines, and a DNA research system for upgrades.

Features and Content

What’s the Alcatraz HUB?

A detailed, explorable hub that connects all game modes and acts as the base for Co-op operations. Will there be a campaign? Yes. A full campaign is planned once the rebuild and Co-op development are complete. This is 1.4 Are factions in the game coming back? Yes. Police and Survivor factions will return after the rebuild, reworked to fit the improved systems. This is 1.4 Will we see more infected types? Yes. We plan to add many new infected, with counterparts to CERC units and vehicle long term. Will civilians finally matter in-game?

Yes. Civilian AI will move, survive, and build as the infection spreads, changing how missions unfold. Will Co-op allow me to play as the infected?

Not at this time. We plan to add them as a playable faction later, but don’t expect it soon. Will there be more maps added in the rebuild?

Yes. We’re designing new maps for both single-player and Co-op, including larger-scale environments and special mission maps. Are you adding more voice lines, sounds, or immersive audio effects?

Yes. We plan expanded audio for units, operators, infected, and the environment to make battles feel more alive.

Operators

Do I have to play the Operator?

No. The Operator is optional. You can play the entire game in traditional RTS mode. The Operator works like a hero unit but doesn’t have to be used if you prefer classic gameplay. Will the rebuild change how Operators level up and progress?

Yes. Operators will have a more defined progression system with new abilities, weapon customization, and a leveling path that carries over between modes.

Multiplayer and Co-op

Why is Co-op taking so long?

We wanted it built into the game properly from the ground up instead of adding it as a patchwork feature later. How many players will Co-op support?

The rebuild is being designed for up to 14-player Co-op sessions. How will multiplayer performance be improved for large Co-op sessions?

The rebuild uses optimized code, better networking replication, and improved server handling to support larger player counts with fewer desyncs and crashes. Will infected behavior adapt dynamically to player strategies? Yes. In Phase two , infection spread and infected behavior will react dynamically to how players fight or defend areas.

Technical Improvements

Why wasn’t this fixed in the old build?

The legacy code made fixing one issue often break another. A rebuild solves this at the source. Why does AI sometimes act strangely in old versions?

Old AI systems were unreliable. Phase One reworks them for smarter, tactical behavior. Why was performance poor in large battles before?

The old engine design had inefficient data handling. The rebuild improves performance and stability. How are you handling long-standing pathfinding issues for large squads? The rebuild rewrites squad AI, improving formation logic, fallback positions, and collision handling to stop units from getting stuck. This is already in,working and playable should you want to give it a try for the public Rebuild branch. Will the infection AI be smarter or behave differently in the rebuild?

Yes. Infected will adapt better, using improved pathfinding, flanking, and group behaviors to feel more threatening and unpredictable.

Other Gameplay Features

What are doctrines?

Strategic upgrade paths that let you specialize your faction and units for different playstyles. Are there plans for story-driven missions outside of the campaign?

Yes. Side missions and unique scenario-based maps are planned to expand gameplay variety. Will the new UI have customizable elements for players?

Yes. Future updates will allow some UI scaling, repositioning, and filter options for better control over your interface. Will there be better tutorial systems for new players? Yes. But tutorials will not be tackled for a considerable more time. Consider Youtube, Steam forums or the Discord if you need help for anything.

Feedback and Testing