18 August 2025 Build 19632966 Edited 18 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A fresh update has arrived! 🌱

This patch brings a new Around The Garden license, quality-of-life improvements, and a handful of bug fixes. 

New Content

  • New Around The Garden license items:

    • Garden Hose

    • Bird Feed

    • Bird Feeder

    • Green Vase

    • Flower Vase

    • Blue Striped Vase

Fixes

  • NPCs will no longer walk through the Large Fruit Stand.

  • Fixed V-Sync settings not saving between sessions.

  • Resolved bug where stockers walked around spamming “no space for box.”

  • Fixed customers getting stuck at the cash register while holding a bag.

Improvements

  • Evening lighting has been improved for better visibility.

  • Storage room floors and walls are now more distinct, making edges easier to see.

  • Added icons to growing pots and seed boxes to indicate size.

Options

  • Added option to disable the Botanical Boots trinket (tier 2 boots).

  • Added option to disable the Water Gun Pistol trinket (faster customer movement speed).

