A fresh update has arrived! 🌱
This patch brings a new Around The Garden license, quality-of-life improvements, and a handful of bug fixes.
New Content
New Around The Garden license items:
Garden Hose
Bird Feed
Bird Feeder
Green Vase
Flower Vase
Blue Striped Vase
Fixes
NPCs will no longer walk through the Large Fruit Stand.
Fixed V-Sync settings not saving between sessions.
Resolved bug where stockers walked around spamming “no space for box.”
Fixed customers getting stuck at the cash register while holding a bag.
Improvements
Evening lighting has been improved for better visibility.
Storage room floors and walls are now more distinct, making edges easier to see.
Added icons to growing pots and seed boxes to indicate size.
Options
Added option to disable the Botanical Boots trinket (tier 2 boots).
Added option to disable the Water Gun Pistol trinket (faster customer movement speed).
Changed files in this update