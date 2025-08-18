- Fix: Yari buildings should no longer block unit pathing after being destroyed
- Fix: Healing and Shield units now match speed of other units when using ctrl+t
- Minor improvements to AI shield unit behavior
- Misc. visual improvements
- Minor UI improvements
- Yari explosive units no longer destroy their own units when being destroyed by the enemy
- Improved supply unit navigation
- Improved campaign research scientist vehicle navigation
Minor Update - 8/17
Update notes via Steam Community
