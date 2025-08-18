Hello everyone!

It’s another week filled with new content and improvements. Some of you may have already noticed a few of these changes in game, while others are fresh out of the oven.



Wall Dividers

Want to break up your wide-open shop into smaller rooms? Wall dividers are now available through a new contract in the Book of Almost Everything. Pick one up and start organizing your shop just the way you like it.



New Decorations

Over 35 new decorations have been added earlier this week. These can also be unlocked through the Book of Almost Everything.



Decorating System Update

The decorating tools have been improved. A smaller snap rotation has been added for more precise placement, and decorations can now be placed directly on product shelving. Time to get creative!



Pay Off All Bills at Once

A new button has been added to the bills menu, letting you pay off everything in one click. Less clicking means more time for fun.



Late Game Shopper Balance

Late game shopkeepers will now notice a new shopper spawn rate along with backend improvements that make cashiers and stockers even more useful. This should lead to smoother management and bigger profits for advanced shops.



Bug Fixes and Polish

As always, more fixes and polish have been added to help improve your experience.



Thank you all for playing and enjoy the updates, shopkeepers!