Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
Here's the next update! This is intended to give even more player freedom while playing the game. For those of you who dislike the world mod system or maybe just want to play without it, you can do that now. Playing this way is *NOT* recommended as the game was designed from the beginning to have these, but now the choice is entirely yours! Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.79.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a typo during world mod selection
Changes & Additions:
- Added option to decline and play without world mods (Not recommended, but if you want to play without them - you can now)
- Updated random world mod selection with option to decline world mods
- Updated pick world mod selection with option to decline world mods
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
Official Links:
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
