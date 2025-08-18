New
7 new beacons
2 new status effects:
Charged. Applying Charge or Hitting a Charged enemy chains damage to a nearby enemy
Burning. Deals damage over time, scaling inversely with movement speed
Updates
Cleave now reduces damage by differing amounts based on enemy type. Previously at base cleave, every subsequent hit was 5% less damage. Now the drop is different depending on enemy type. This should improve the relevance of the Cleave stat.
Each Melee weapon now has its own base Cleave stat. I will show this in the UI in the future.
Overcharge Changes
Max initial overcharge stored has been reduced to 1
Base Overcharge generation is 20% faster
UI now shows overcharge gain progress
For those of you who stored and then spammed multiple overcharges, this is an initial nerf (sorry), but I’m making these changes to support future perks that will make use of this change. There will be ways in the future to add more charges to return your playstyle.
Bleeding damage now scales inversely with health
(Dissolve Beacon) Now is chance to Debuff on Stun (was Debuff on Molten hit)
(Chaining Beacon) Now is chance to Charge on Voltaic hit (was just chain damage)
(Stunning Beacon) Now is Weaken on Concussive hit (was stun on hit). Renamed to Impulse.
Enemy base Stagger and Knockdown durations increased by ~10%
Fixes
Fixed an issue where test dummies ‘died’ and status effects no longer worked correctly on them after that point
