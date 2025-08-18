 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19632806 Edited 18 August 2025 – 00:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor bugfixing
・Freeze bug when quitting from the weapon shop menu too fast after purchasing a new weapon
・Weapons sometimes drops from alters placed in Zone 1-1 and Outide Citadel
・When purchasing the mod of the shockhammer "improved durability", it doesn't automatically enabled.

