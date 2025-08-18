 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19632799 Edited 18 August 2025 – 22:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good Afternoon,

Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord. For the sake of identifying issues, please provide as much information as possible on your report for visibility and accurate reporting.

Current top priority issues:

  • FPS and Level Optimization

  • Updated Dev Kit

  • Server Issues

  • Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.



Patch notes for today’s update: v360.12 + v360.13


All fixes from Patch Version 360.12 reinstated, notes below:

Dinos/Tames Fixes:

  • Fixed Parasaur not being able to equip augments

  • Increased stats of Malleocephalus, Seahorse, Takifugu, and Tiktaalik

  • Fixed Riftcrawlers being able to mate

  • Increased Abyssal dino swim speed

Boss Updates:

  • Multiple fixes and adjustments to the Pygocentrus boss fight

  • Fixed instantly getting killed when teleporting into the Vulcanithys Arena

Rift Fixes and Improvements:

  • Updated Rift spawned dino’s names to make them more identifiable

  • Fixed Rifts not giving nearby players and tamed dinos XP on successful completion 

  • Fixed Rifts not giving nearby players Element and items on successful completion 

  • Improved loot quality in Rift Supply Crates

  • Reduced the time between dino spawns in the Greater Rift 

  • Reduced the amount of dinos spawned in the Greater Rift 

Other Improvements:

  • Fixed Dipping Nets consuming more than one net ammo per fish caught

  • FPS / Level Optimization

Notes for Patch v360.13

  • Engine issues in relation to mods have been resolved for mods that the team has been made aware of.

  • Remaining mods with issues likely require an update given content changes with Aquatica with an updated Devkit included in a future update. Please report additional concerns about mods not functioning related to an engine issue to the Aquatica Discord or the ARK Modding Community Discord.

  • Potential fix for dinos/vehicles disappearing after game restart. Please report any subsequent issues with this to the Aquatica Discord thread here.

  • Fixed dinos in cryopods losing their class references after game restart

    • Note: This stops it from happening to newly cryopoded dinos, but does not fix ones that are already “raptorized”

  • An initial fix for server character transfers for unofficial servers is being introduced. Official server transfers will be enabled after additional testing.

    • A specific chat for this fix has been added onto the Discord server, under #「💬」server-transfers-chat. Utilize this chat as a way to not only help each other but help log the issues related to transfers if issues appear.

  • Increased chance of volcano supply crates being higher quality

  • Fixed volcano supply crate vfx persisting after the supply crate is gone

  • Added some missing pain volumes to lava

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. 

This update will be pushed starting:

10:30 PM UTC
6:30 AM CST
3:30 PM PST
6:30 PM EST

As development continues, we are seeing progress being made to multiple major issues. Look forward to more updates soon as we are dedicated to making sure that fixes continue to come.

