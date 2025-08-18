The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed an issue with alarm panels where the corresponding light was not turning on.
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
The following improvements and fixes were implemented:
- Fixed an issue with alarm panels where the corresponding light was not turning on.
We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update