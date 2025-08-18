📢 Patch 2 is LIVE.

🛠️ Update Notes:

Fixed an issue with screen resolution change settings.

Potential fix for the anti-aliasing setting not saving correctly.

FPS limit is no longer tied to the monitor’s refresh rate.

Removed slow walk mode as it was no longer needed.

Doors now open only when you press the interaction key (per player feedback). You can re-enable automatic door opening in the game settings.

Sprint is no longer canceled when entering the Super Shop or an Arcade Game.

📢 Development is moving forward.

We’re actively working on the game, and everything is going according to plan.

Content Update #1 is scheduled for September, bringing new story levels and improvements. Stay tuned!