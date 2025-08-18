 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19632779 Edited 18 August 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Patch 2 is LIVE.

🛠️ Update Notes:

  • Fixed an issue with screen resolution change settings.

  • Potential fix for the anti-aliasing setting not saving correctly.

  • FPS limit is no longer tied to the monitor’s refresh rate.

  • Removed slow walk mode as it was no longer needed.

  • Doors now open only when you press the interaction key (per player feedback). You can re-enable automatic door opening in the game settings.

  • Sprint is no longer canceled when entering the Super Shop or an Arcade Game.

📢 Development is moving forward.

We’re actively working on the game, and everything is going according to plan.

Content Update #1 is scheduled for September, bringing new story levels and improvements. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1859622
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link