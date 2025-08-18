 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19632733 Edited 18 August 2025 – 00:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where certain map-win musical stings were ignoring sound settings.
- Fixed bugs related to levitating coins in the scrip reward tray.
- Fixed a bug where the game master would unexpectedly repeat themselves.
- Fixed a bug where the tutorial text for elite units wasn't triggering.
- Fixed several minor collision bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3141311
