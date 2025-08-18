Dear space mechanics,

This update adds a full tutorial to the game. Now you can learn basic skills for repairing spaceships, to do this you need to click on the "tutorial" button, and then click on the "start tutorial" button, after which the training mode will start in which only 1 spaceship is available and saves are unavailable. In this mode, the ship repair system, the crafting system and ordering purchases will be explained, after completing it, it will be much easier for a beginner to learn new systems in the game.

Bug fixes.

Bug # 1 - the settings scripts were in a non-static object, due to which they could be installed by default.

In the plans.

Make a discord server for the community.

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair <3