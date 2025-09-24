Bartender & Soul Coins:

Soul coins can be found from defeating bosses and opening chests, talk to the bartender to spend them between runs! You spend them on unlocking potion drops (Speed, Attack, and Chaos potions), or on item buffs (increased rarity, increased enemy drops, and Loki's Loot discount).



Status UI:

Now shows when you have buffs and debuffs: speed up/down, hit vulnerability/invulnerability, and damage increase/decrease.



Overgrowth Biome:

Take place in circle 3, is our new time trial circle!



Corrupted Fire Hydrant enemy:

Can be found in the Overgrowth biome. Don't let him steal your water!



Loki's Loot shop improvements:

Random Loki's Loot employees will now spawn in the in the shops. They'll sometimes offer you a discount on an item if you purchased the Loki's Loot discount from the purgatory bartender!