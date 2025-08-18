 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19632557 Edited 18 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed an issue where the Lirium chestpieces looked like helmets.
• Fixed the skill window not correctly showing its data.
• Potentially fixed the issue where gear would disappear for some users.

