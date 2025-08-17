 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19632434 Edited 18 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed dash refill not working on Forest
- Possibly fixed music just not playing until the pause menu activates.

- WATCHLIST: I know about the offscreen indicators not working on specific maps and I theorize they're causing the lag (because the code for them is old and dear god it's terrible) so that's next on my list.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3608501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link