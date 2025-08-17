- Fixed dash refill not working on Forest
- Possibly fixed music just not playing until the pause menu activates.
- WATCHLIST: I know about the offscreen indicators not working on specific maps and I theorize they're causing the lag (because the code for them is old and dear god it's terrible) so that's next on my list.
More fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update