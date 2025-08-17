Fine tuning French – Mira and GUI polished for the French version.
Boss animation – customized gestures for french dialogues.
Selena – smoother idle gestures when silent, better flow in cutscene for the French version.
Grun’s shop – fixed bug when buying the sword.
⚔️ Patch Notes (1:20 AM — Night French Fix)
