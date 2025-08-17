 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19632363 Edited 17 August 2025 – 23:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fine tuning French – Mira and GUI polished for the French version.
Boss animation – customized gestures for french dialogues.
Selena – smoother idle gestures when silent, better flow in cutscene for the French version.
Grun’s shop – fixed bug when buying the sword.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3884111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link