Not too many major changes but am trying to fix a hardware bug on my Dad's (rubbish) computer!

This will also delete any save files you may have.



**CONTENT**

- 3 new Captains (although you can't play them just yet!)



**POLISH**

- Better start screen with logo animation

- Tidied up the New Game / Continue panels

- New App Icon

- Some minor changes to some border thicknesses here-and-there



**BUGS**

- Fixed a crash bug when you get "?" lanes

- Fixed an issue quitting to the Start Screen during the tutorial

- Fixed an issue caused by clicking quickly during the tutorial



**OTHER**

- Improved shader compatibility

- Default rendering from DX11 -> DX12 (hoping one of these fixes the bug!)