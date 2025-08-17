 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19632324 Edited 18 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Not too many major changes but am trying to fix a hardware bug on my Dad's (rubbish) computer!
This will also delete any save files you may have.

**CONTENT**
- 3 new Captains (although you can't play them just yet!)

**POLISH**
- Better start screen with logo animation
- Tidied up the New Game / Continue panels
- New App Icon
- Some minor changes to some border thicknesses here-and-there

**BUGS**
- Fixed a crash bug when you get "?" lanes
- Fixed an issue quitting to the Start Screen during the tutorial
- Fixed an issue caused by clicking quickly during the tutorial

**OTHER**
- Improved shader compatibility
- Default rendering from DX11 -> DX12 (hoping one of these fixes the bug!)

