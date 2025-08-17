Not too many major changes but am trying to fix a hardware bug on my Dad's (rubbish) computer!
This will also delete any save files you may have.
**CONTENT**
- 3 new Captains (although you can't play them just yet!)
**POLISH**
- Better start screen with logo animation
- Tidied up the New Game / Continue panels
- New App Icon
- Some minor changes to some border thicknesses here-and-there
**BUGS**
- Fixed a crash bug when you get "?" lanes
- Fixed an issue quitting to the Start Screen during the tutorial
- Fixed an issue caused by clicking quickly during the tutorial
**OTHER**
- Improved shader compatibility
- Default rendering from DX11 -> DX12 (hoping one of these fixes the bug!)
v.11.00 - Trying to make it run on my Dad's PC!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3842521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update