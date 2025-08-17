 Skip to content
17 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

OMNIFATE has been updated to version 1.10.1.1. This version fixes a major issue in the last update, and changes a couple of things.

Navigation

One secret is no longer accessible. Conversely, made a different secret accessible on gamepad.

Dialogue

Rewrote a few bits of dialogue.

Made two NPCs in Lareed use the small text box.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where certain users would experience crashes upon launching 1.10.1.0. I apologize sincerely for the issue.

Made certain debug tools content harder to access unintentionally.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2521971
