Hey all,
OMNIFATE has been updated to version 1.10.1.1. This version fixes a major issue in the last update, and changes a couple of things.
Navigation
One secret is no longer accessible. Conversely, made a different secret accessible on gamepad.
Dialogue
Rewrote a few bits of dialogue.
Made two NPCs in Lareed use the small text box.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where certain users would experience crashes upon launching 1.10.1.0. I apologize sincerely for the issue.
Made certain debug tools content harder to access unintentionally.
Changed files in this update