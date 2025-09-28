The Trade & Control Update is here!

This Major Update brings two huge features along with core gameplay improvements across the board:

Full Gamepad Support

Play comfortably with your favorite controller

Right-stick aiming, customizable look sensitivity

Button remapping and perk combos

New Trade Center

Buy and sell upgrade materials for Neon Creds

Manage resources and progress faster

Plan your builds with new trading strategies

Gameplay & Balance Improvements

Increased character movement speed

Reduced reload times

Lower weapon upgrade costs for faster progression

Larger horde sizes for more intense battles

Easier difficulty curve on Easy and Normal

Increased weapon drop chance

This update makes the wastelands of Digital Eclipse: Cyberpunk Survivor more accessible, more rewarding, and more intense than ever!