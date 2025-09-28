 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 19632231 Edited 28 September 2025 – 15:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Trade & Control Update is here!

This Major Update brings two huge features along with core gameplay improvements across the board:

Full Gamepad Support

  • Play comfortably with your favorite controller

  • Right-stick aiming, customizable look sensitivity

  • Button remapping and perk combos

New Trade Center

  • Buy and sell upgrade materials for Neon Creds

  • Manage resources and progress faster

  • Plan your builds with new trading strategies

Gameplay & Balance Improvements

  • Increased character movement speed

  • Reduced reload times

  • Lower weapon upgrade costs for faster progression

  • Larger horde sizes for more intense battles

  • Easier difficulty curve on Easy and Normal

  • Increased weapon drop chance

This update makes the wastelands of Digital Eclipse: Cyberpunk Survivor more accessible, more rewarding, and more intense than ever!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link