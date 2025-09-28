The Trade & Control Update is here!
This Major Update brings two huge features along with core gameplay improvements across the board:
Full Gamepad Support
Play comfortably with your favorite controller
Right-stick aiming, customizable look sensitivity
Button remapping and perk combos
New Trade Center
Buy and sell upgrade materials for Neon Creds
Manage resources and progress faster
Plan your builds with new trading strategies
Gameplay & Balance Improvements
Increased character movement speed
Reduced reload times
Lower weapon upgrade costs for faster progression
Larger horde sizes for more intense battles
Easier difficulty curve on Easy and Normal
Increased weapon drop chance
This update makes the wastelands of Digital Eclipse: Cyberpunk Survivor more accessible, more rewarding, and more intense than ever!