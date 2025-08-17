 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19632200 Edited 17 August 2025 – 22:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Unlike last time, the new campaign doesnt replace the old! There's just two of them now, with completely different arsenals. Act two is (hopefully) significantly harder than act 1, but not as obscenely unbalanced as the first challenge pack.

Now for the patch notes.

  • Added speedometer

  • Added FOV slider

  • Moved stamina text from the right of health to on top

  • Minor tweaks to jank mode

  • Moved the box you stand on in Chamber 1 and made it so you cant pick it up

  • Deleted cube that wasnt supposed to be in chamber 1

  • Other things

PPPLAY MY GAME NOW NOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOWNOW

