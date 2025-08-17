Unlike last time, the new campaign doesnt replace the old! There's just two of them now, with completely different arsenals. Act two is (hopefully) significantly harder than act 1, but not as obscenely unbalanced as the first challenge pack.

Now for the patch notes.

Added speedometer

Added FOV slider

Moved stamina text from the right of health to on top

Minor tweaks to jank mode

Moved the box you stand on in Chamber 1 and made it so you cant pick it up

Deleted cube that wasnt supposed to be in chamber 1

Other things

