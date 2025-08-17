 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19632142
Update notes via Steam Community
The capture system has been reworked. Monsters now have a new stat that determines how difficult it is
to befriend them. You can check this stat in the monster list.

The capture chance is now displayed as a percentage with each attempt.

14 Terrifying new monsters have been added.

17 New items have been added.

7 New pieces of furniture have been added.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3372081
