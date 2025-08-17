Hi everyone,

1.8.1 is a small hotfix that fixes some softlock issues that made progressing to the next week in the game impossible.

Fix for switching to a new team and using the manual lineup of your players. Sometimes you could not reach the next week after a match

Fix for never-ending cheering players, in case you set the match speed during a celebration to ultra-fast or result only

Fix for savegames that were created when a goal was scored. You could not continue to the next week (well, yeah... you can't come up with those funny cases when testing :D)

Fix for invisible team names or shirts

Especially the last point is not amusing, because I missed assigning team colors to the new international teams. In such a case, the game will assume black as the missing color. I did not want to alter the team files, just in case you have already edited some of those; those changes would have been gone by updating

Sorry for the bugs, and thank you for reporting them!