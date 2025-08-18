 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19631932
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added directional attack using the right analog stick
  • Fixed target selection, now properly based on movement direction
  • Improved HUD: health bar displayed above regular enemies
  • Updated save system: records the last level reached and playtime
  • Added credits for development and used assets
  • Implemented vibration effects for both dealt and received hits, with toggle option
  • Added subtle camera shake effect on attacks
  • Rest maps are now sequential
  • Robots no longer get stunned
  • Various minor bug fixes

