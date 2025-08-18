- Added directional attack using the right analog stick
- Fixed target selection, now properly based on movement direction
- Improved HUD: health bar displayed above regular enemies
- Updated save system: records the last level reached and playtime
- Added credits for development and used assets
- Implemented vibration effects for both dealt and received hits, with toggle option
- Added subtle camera shake effect on attacks
- Rest maps are now sequential
- Robots no longer get stunned
- Various minor bug fixes
Patch Notes 1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update