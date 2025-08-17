 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19631887 Edited 17 August 2025 – 22:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Spanish, Portuguese and Italian localizations.

  • Unalert speed of enemies now scales with level - higher level enemies chase the player for longer now.

  • In coop, a bug was fixed that caused swapping of the save slots when the game was saved.

