 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Cyberpunk 2077 THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 August 2025 Build 19631822 Edited 17 August 2025 – 22:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings surveyors!

Thank you all for a fun and successful release weekend. This release addresses your feedback, as well as a few things that I noticed in my most recent livestream. Enjoy!

v4.0.1 changes

  • Reduced the costs of Scanners subsystem upgrades.

  • Improved how the Ballasts subsystem behaves at lower levels.

  • Fixed unintentional bunnyhopping when jump control is not held.

  • Prevented the Invested milestone from unlocking too early.

  • Increased the volume of some quieter sounds.

  • Fixed the recharge sound for Mulligans subsystem not always firing.

  • Improved sun color calculations in low-atmosphere environments.

  • Improved how destinations/milestones/perceptions/trinkets are marked as read.

  • Adjusted some interface labels.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2121792
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2121793
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link