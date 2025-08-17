Greetings surveyors!
Thank you all for a fun and successful release weekend. This release addresses your feedback, as well as a few things that I noticed in my most recent livestream. Enjoy!
v4.0.1 changes
Reduced the costs of Scanners subsystem upgrades.
Improved how the Ballasts subsystem behaves at lower levels.
Fixed unintentional bunnyhopping when jump control is not held.
Prevented the Invested milestone from unlocking too early.
Increased the volume of some quieter sounds.
Fixed the recharge sound for Mulligans subsystem not always firing.
Improved sun color calculations in low-atmosphere environments.
Improved how destinations/milestones/perceptions/trinkets are marked as read.
Adjusted some interface labels.
Changed files in this update