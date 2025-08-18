 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19631689 Edited 19 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey riders! This update focuses primarily on visual improvements and fixes. Expect crisper terrain, improved puddles and rain, and enhanced snow on Rocky Ridges for a more natural look. Plus a round of polish and bug fixes to keep things smooth. Check out the details below.

Release Notes:

🕹️ Enhancements

  • Tire Tracks: Now appear in more spots across Free Play environments.

  • Terrain Lighting Improvements: Crisper terrain normals with a stronger light pop (fixed an over-blending issue that muted detail).

  • Snow on Rocky Ridges: Finer blending with the ground and new snow meshes for a more natural look.

  • Rain: Raindrops move more naturally, with heavier rainfall in select areas.

  • Puddles: Visual upgrades, especially on Epic graphic preset, with improved translucency and extra shine on icy puddles.

  • Surroundings Polish: Small environment touch-ups in the Main Menu, Blackrock Heights, and cave challenge tracks.


🛠️ Fixes & Optimizations

  • Rain Fix: Resolved an issue where rain could appear/disappear based on your position.

  • Energy Bar Material Fix: Switched back to an unlit material so it stays bright and readable in dark scenes.

  • Puddles Fix: Fixed visual glitches affecting some puddles.

  • Landscape Optimizations: Landscape texture resolution optimized where it doesn’t impact visual quality.

  • Snow Optimizations: Material and normal map optimizations for better looks and performance.

  • Loading Screen Fix: Now shows the correct image.



We appreciate all your support and feedback. If anything looks off, let us know, it helps a ton. See you on the trails!

Enjoy your ride! 🚵‍♂️

Changed files in this update

