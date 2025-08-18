Hey riders! This update focuses primarily on visual improvements and fixes. Expect crisper terrain, improved puddles and rain, and enhanced snow on Rocky Ridges for a more natural look. Plus a round of polish and bug fixes to keep things smooth. Check out the details below.
Release Notes:
🕹️ Enhancements
Tire Tracks: Now appear in more spots across Free Play environments.
Terrain Lighting Improvements: Crisper terrain normals with a stronger light pop (fixed an over-blending issue that muted detail).
Snow on Rocky Ridges: Finer blending with the ground and new snow meshes for a more natural look.
Rain: Raindrops move more naturally, with heavier rainfall in select areas.
Puddles: Visual upgrades, especially on Epic graphic preset, with improved translucency and extra shine on icy puddles.
Surroundings Polish: Small environment touch-ups in the Main Menu, Blackrock Heights, and cave challenge tracks.
🛠️ Fixes & Optimizations
Rain Fix: Resolved an issue where rain could appear/disappear based on your position.
Energy Bar Material Fix: Switched back to an unlit material so it stays bright and readable in dark scenes.
Puddles Fix: Fixed visual glitches affecting some puddles.
Landscape Optimizations: Landscape texture resolution optimized where it doesn’t impact visual quality.
Snow Optimizations: Material and normal map optimizations for better looks and performance.
Loading Screen Fix: Now shows the correct image.
We appreciate all your support and feedback. If anything looks off, let us know, it helps a ton. See you on the trails!
Enjoy your ride! 🚵♂️
Changed files in this update