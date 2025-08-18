Hey riders! This update focuses primarily on visual improvements and fixes. Expect crisper terrain, improved puddles and rain, and enhanced snow on Rocky Ridges for a more natural look. Plus a round of polish and bug fixes to keep things smooth. Check out the details below.



Release Notes:

🕹️ Enhancements

Tire Tracks: Now appear in more spots across Free Play environments.

Terrain Lighting Improvements: Crisper terrain normals with a stronger light pop (fixed an over-blending issue that muted detail).

Snow on Rocky Ridges: Finer blending with the ground and new snow meshes for a more natural look.

Rain: Raindrops move more naturally, with heavier rainfall in select areas.

Puddles: Visual upgrades, especially on Epic graphic preset, with improved translucency and extra shine on icy puddles.

Surroundings Polish: Small environment touch-ups in the Main Menu, Blackrock Heights, and cave challenge tracks.

🛠️ Fixes & Optimizations

Rain Fix: Resolved an issue where rain could appear/disappear based on your position.

Energy Bar Material Fix: Switched back to an unlit material so it stays bright and readable in dark scenes.

Puddles Fix: Fixed visual glitches affecting some puddles.

Landscape Optimizations: Landscape texture resolution optimized where it doesn’t impact visual quality.

Snow Optimizations: Material and normal map optimizations for better looks and performance.

Loading Screen Fix: Now shows the correct image.

We appreciate all your support and feedback. If anything looks off, let us know, it helps a ton. See you on the trails!Enjoy your ride! 🚵‍♂️