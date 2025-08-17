 Skip to content
Major 17 August 2025 Build 19631630 Edited 17 August 2025 – 21:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1

Wings of Chaos

The 9th tower has arrived: Chaos Reaper
A ferocious close-range powerhouse that shreds clustered enemies and breaks barriers. Comes with fresh Fusions and new synergies to explore:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gs_h52mK4eE

New / Changes

  • NEW Tower (+4 Fusions)

  • NEW Skin Shop (no real money – Honor only)

  • NEW Season (including new leaderboards)

  • NEW Fusions (two more are coming soon; for now there will be only one banner choice in two spots)

  • NEW Spells

  • NEW Relics

  • 2 replaced Oracle paths

  • 2 replaced starter bonuses

  • 1 replaced and 1 new hero attribute

  • Overhauled UI

Adjustments

  • Arrow Tower range: 3 → 4

  • Bosses can no longer perform the same boss skill multiple times in Meta Mode or Ascensions

  • Honor is now awarded after Wave 40 in addition to Elite/Boss kills

  • Wave 50: barrier health reduced

Relic Changes

  • Coinfall: 2 → 4

  • Magic Contract: 10% → 15%

  • Scope Lens: 15 → 25

  • Necrotic Curse: 80% → 75%

  • Golden Incentive: 3 → 5

  • Timber Stockpile: waves 10 → 20

  • Elixir of Aleboost: 20% → 30%

  • Burden Cart: 3 → 2 affected Outposts

  • Distant Wing: -0.8 → -0.6

  • Fractured Arrow: 3% → 5%

  • Frost Cube: 120 → 125%

  • Galdra Earrings: 10% → 15%

  • Rikur’s Axe: 10% → 15%

Building Changes

  • University – Best Selection: 10× → 6×

  • Hero Tower Specializations: share of original spell damage increased 70% → 80%

Banner Changes

  • Ring of Death now executes enemies under 15% (was 10%) health

  • Darkness: 3/4/7% → 6/8/14%

  • Doom Scattering – Base: 160 → 250%; Upgrades: 18/23/42 → 45/60/105%

  • Skyfall Arrows: +20% → +50% arrow damage

  • Glacial Nova: 5 → 10% chance

  • Bloody Chain (Arrow x Arc Fusion): Base 15 → 10%; Upgrades 5/7/11 → 3/4/7%

Meta+ Nodes

  • Small extra-shot (Arrow) nodes: 1% → 2%

  • Mortar Meta+ AoE: 1% → 2%

  • Slow amount reduced: 7% → 5%

Hero Changes

  • Resources on map: 10% → 15%

  • Spell damage upgrades: +20% → +50% spell damage

  • Beer productivity: 10% → 25%

  • Stone/Wood/Gold per worker (respective buildings): +2/2/1 → +4/4/2

  • Gold per worker per wave: 1 → 4

  • Rare banner chance: 7% → 10%

  • Power Spike (Spell): +4% → +3% spell damage

Fixes

  • Fixed Tornado “Endless Enemy Defense” bug (now interacts correctly with barriers)

  • Fixed a bug that could skip waves

  • Fixed excessive bonus from Plate Crusher (Rare Relic) when combined with Basic Training (University)

  • Weakness is now applied correctly during Jumps in Endless Mode

  • Fixed slow calculation on higher waves (enemies could exceed the intended slow cap)

Improvements

  • Fixed UI glitch in Discoveries when displaying perks

  • Better price refresh rates for tower unlock costs

  • Minor scaling optimizations for higher Endless waves

  • Higher Bleed stack amounts now possible (previously stacks could disappear at very high values)

Season 3 starts

NEW SEASON: A new season has begun and the following badges are awarded for the previous season:

Roadmap Update: v1.1 Delivered

Version 1.1 is out, which means the roadmap beats shown in the image are now shipped:
Q1 Launch ✔️
Q2 Core Expansion ✔️
Q3 Major Update 1.1 ✔️

Looking Ahead: we’ll continue with steady, incremental updates as they make sense; shaped by your feedback and our still-not-empty backlog. 😄

Thank you for all the incredible feedback across Discord, Steam reviews, YouTube, and the forums! We read every message, and the beta feedback in particular was invaluable.

Got ideas or questions (or just want to hang out)? Join our Discord and be part of the community!

