Version 1.1

Wings of Chaos

The 9th tower has arrived: Chaos Reaper

A ferocious close-range powerhouse that shreds clustered enemies and breaks barriers. Comes with fresh Fusions and new synergies to explore:



New / Changes

NEW Tower (+4 Fusions)



NEW Skin Shop (no real money – Honor only)



NEW Season (including new leaderboards)



NEW Fusions (two more are coming soon; for now there will be only one banner choice in two spots)



NEW Spells



NEW Relics



2 replaced Oracle paths



2 replaced starter bonuses



1 replaced and 1 new hero attribute



Overhauled UI



Adjustments

Arrow Tower range: 3 → 4



Bosses can no longer perform the same boss skill multiple times in Meta Mode or Ascensions



Honor is now awarded after Wave 40 in addition to Elite/Boss kills



Wave 50: barrier health reduced



Relic Changes

Coinfall: 2 → 4



Magic Contract: 10% → 15%



Scope Lens: 15 → 25



Necrotic Curse: 80% → 75%



Golden Incentive: 3 → 5



Timber Stockpile: waves 10 → 20



Elixir of Aleboost: 20% → 30%

Burden Cart: 3 → 2 affected Outposts



Distant Wing: -0.8 → -0.6



Fractured Arrow: 3% → 5%



Frost Cube: 120 → 125%



Galdra Earrings: 10% → 15%



Rikur’s Axe: 10% → 15%



Building Changes

University – Best Selection: 10× → 6×



Hero Tower Specializations: share of original spell damage increased 70% → 80%



Banner Changes

Ring of Death now executes enemies under 15% (was 10%) health



Darkness: 3/4/7% → 6/8/14%



Doom Scattering – Base: 160 → 250%; Upgrades: 18/23/42 → 45/60/105%



Skyfall Arrows: +20% → +50% arrow damage



Glacial Nova: 5 → 10% chance

Bloody Chain (Arrow x Arc Fusion): Base 15 → 10%; Upgrades 5/7/11 → 3/4/7%



Meta+ Nodes

Small extra-shot (Arrow) nodes: 1% → 2%



Mortar Meta+ AoE: 1% → 2%



Slow amount reduced: 7% → 5%



Hero Changes

Resources on map: 10% → 15%



Spell damage upgrades: +20% → +50% spell damage



Beer productivity: 10% → 25%



Stone/Wood/Gold per worker (respective buildings): +2/2/1 → +4/4/2



Gold per worker per wave: 1 → 4



Rare banner chance: 7% → 10%



Power Spike (Spell): +4% → +3% spell damage



Fixes

Fixed Tornado “Endless Enemy Defense” bug (now interacts correctly with barriers)



Fixed a bug that could skip waves



Fixed excessive bonus from Plate Crusher (Rare Relic) when combined with Basic Training (University)



Weakness is now applied correctly during Jumps in Endless Mode



Fixed slow calculation on higher waves (enemies could exceed the intended slow cap)

Improvements

Fixed UI glitch in Discoveries when displaying perks



Better price refresh rates for tower unlock costs



Minor scaling optimizations for higher Endless waves



Higher Bleed stack amounts now possible (previously stacks could disappear at very high values)



Season 3 starts

NEW SEASON: A new season has begun and the following badges are awarded for the previous season:

Roadmap Update: v1.1 Delivered

Version 1.1 is out, which means the roadmap beats shown in the image are now shipped:

Q1 Launch ✔️

Q2 Core Expansion ✔️

Q3 Major Update 1.1 ✔️



Looking Ahead: we’ll continue with steady, incremental updates as they make sense; shaped by your feedback and our still-not-empty backlog. 😄

Thank you for all the incredible feedback across Discord, Steam reviews, YouTube, and the forums! We read every message, and the beta feedback in particular was invaluable.

Got ideas or questions (or just want to hang out)? Join our Discord and be part of the community!