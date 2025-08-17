 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631586 Edited 17 August 2025 – 21:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I do intend to stop doing daily patches now I believe most of the bugs have been ironed out. I'll be working on improving visibility and some more QOL features next in hopefully a bigger patch, unless some smaller issues are found first.

  • Hunters mark now returns $2 per marked piece taken
  • Fixed an issue where undoing a move to a square created by "Lazy Present" did not return the piece to their original square correctly if you had a full inventory
  • Fixed an issue where undoing a move that created a new modifier square with "Square Again", did not remove the modified square created
  • Increased longbowmen to 10 value
  • Fixed an issue where longbowmen caused checkmate, when it wasn't one
  • When a coin is picked up with controller, your cursor moves to the board immediately
  • When you cancel using a coin with a controller, you don't place an arrow
  • Draging an item to the recycle button using the mouse, and releasing the mouse button, will now activate the button
  • The duck can move more freely when you're in check. I've tried to still allow checkmates to happen (when your king is pinned and you've been checkmated with a jumping move for example), but there is a chance you could be in a situation with the duck, where moving it reveals a new attacking piece which means there's no way to remove the checkmate... I believe this is preferable to the situation to the alternative and current situation where you can remove checkmate with the duck, but the game doesn't allow it.
  • Upgrade boost now works with the boost upgrade in the shop
  • Reflecting bishops no longer add the cell they were standing on to the list of cells they can attack (which sometimes gave the player a checkmate when it wasn't one)

