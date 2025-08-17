Hunters mark now returns $2 per marked piece taken



Fixed an issue where undoing a move to a square created by "Lazy Present" did not return the piece to their original square correctly if you had a full inventory



Fixed an issue where undoing a move that created a new modifier square with "Square Again", did not remove the modified square created



Increased longbowmen to 10 value



Fixed an issue where longbowmen caused checkmate, when it wasn't one



When a coin is picked up with controller, your cursor moves to the board immediately



When you cancel using a coin with a controller, you don't place an arrow



Draging an item to the recycle button using the mouse, and releasing the mouse button, will now activate the button



The duck can move more freely when you're in check. I've tried to still allow checkmates to happen (when your king is pinned and you've been checkmated with a jumping move for example), but there is a chance you could be in a situation with the duck, where moving it reveals a new attacking piece which means there's no way to remove the checkmate... I believe this is preferable to the situation to the alternative and current situation where you can remove checkmate with the duck, but the game doesn't allow it.



Upgrade boost now works with the boost upgrade in the shop



Reflecting bishops no longer add the cell they were standing on to the list of cells they can attack (which sometimes gave the player a checkmate when it wasn't one)



I do intend to stop doing daily patches now I believe most of the bugs have been ironed out. I'll be working on improving visibility and some more QOL features next in hopefully a bigger patch, unless some smaller issues are found first.