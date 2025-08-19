 Skip to content
19 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🎨 Patch 29.1 – Alt Arts & Fixes
A small but stylish update has arrived!

🃏 Alt Art Cards Are Here!
You can now unlock and equip alternate art versions of select cards!
This patch introduces the Rubber Hose Classic style for:
– 🧠 Illuminati Lizard
– 🐟 The Godfish

To equip an alt art:
👉 Right-click a card in your deck → choose the Customization tab → select the alt art (if you have it).
The card will now use that version in-game!

🛠 Fixes & Improvements:
– 🧭 Crafting guide bug fixed \[Reported by RavenKnight]
– 🪞 Flank no longer stays on screen after it ends \[Reported by MageArmour]
– 🃏 Default deck now saves properly \[Reported by Merxy]
– 🌀 Counterhit visual bug resolved \[Reported by MageArmour]
– 💰 Crafting cost now correctly tracks for achievements \[Reported by RavenKnight]

That’s it for now! More alt art drops and card changes coming soon!
#ScreenPlayCCG #PatchNotes #AltArt

