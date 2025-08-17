Update V0.1.7448



-Less enemy spawns

-Dark places are brighter, blinding things are darker

-Made many puzzles more fair based on what players reported and what we saw in streams

-FSR frame generation now actually works (was broken before)

-XeSS fixed

-Added new puzzle behind fashion store in town (helps tutorialize fashion store better)

-Jump now jumps less if you only tap jump button slightly (hold for max height)

-Fixed wrong playtime in save slots (does not fully fix old save game times)

-More puzzle police added (you players are outrageous!)

-Added new NPC reactions based on watching people play

-Fixed "High"-achievement fake solution with gears and propeller

-Fixed critical bug with "gasmask guy puzzle" under bed

-Many other fixes and improvements everywhere to make things fairer and more enjoyable



Thanks for the big support! The countless feedback helps a lot!