17 August 2025 Build 19631450 Edited 17 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update V0.1.7448

-Less enemy spawns
-Dark places are brighter, blinding things are darker
-Made many puzzles more fair based on what players reported and what we saw in streams
-FSR frame generation now actually works (was broken before)
-XeSS fixed
-Added new puzzle behind fashion store in town (helps tutorialize fashion store better)
-Jump now jumps less if you only tap jump button slightly (hold for max height)
-Fixed wrong playtime in save slots (does not fully fix old save game times)
-More puzzle police added (you players are outrageous!)
-Added new NPC reactions based on watching people play
-Fixed "High"-achievement fake solution with gears and propeller
-Fixed critical bug with "gasmask guy puzzle" under bed
-Many other fixes and improvements everywhere to make things fairer and more enjoyable

Thanks for the big support! The countless feedback helps a lot!

