Hello everyone,
A small update has just been released for Oaths of Light. Here’s what’s been fixed:
- Resolved an issue during a cutscene where you have choice between attacking a boar or the mysterious mushroom.
- Restored the quest "A Little Training" for the NPC Eddy in Reimber Village.
Thank you all for your continued feedback — it really helps us improve the game!
17/08/2025 - Hotfix
