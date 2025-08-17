 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631407 Edited 17 August 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

A small update has just been released for Oaths of Light. Here’s what’s been fixed:

- Resolved an issue during a cutscene where you have choice between attacking a boar or the mysterious mushroom.
- Restored the quest "A Little Training" for the NPC Eddy in Reimber Village.

Thank you all for your continued feedback — it really helps us improve the game!

Changed files in this update

English Depot 1549991
  • Loading history…
French Depot 1549992
  • Loading history…
