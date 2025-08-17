We’ve got a brand new update for Ballardo, and it’s packed with exciting changes:

🔢 New Relics: Numbers



Introducing 4 new relics : Numbers I, II, III, and IV.

These relics are linked together — each one becomes stronger as you collect the previous number.

To unlock the power of IV, you must first obtain I → II → III. Strategy and progression matter more than ever!

🎱 Physics Adjustments

Made several tweaks to improve the overall feel of the game.

Attempted to resolve the rare issue where balls could unexpectedly leave the table.

🌍 Localization Issues

We’re aware of current localization problems and are actively working on fixes. Expect improvements in upcoming updates!

Thank you for all your feedback and support — it helps us keep shaping Ballardo into the best experience possible.

Jump back in and test out the new Numbers relics!