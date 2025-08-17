We’ve got a brand new update for Ballardo, and it’s packed with exciting changes:
🔢 New Relics: Numbers
Introducing 4 new relics: Numbers I, II, III, and IV.
These relics are linked together — each one becomes stronger as you collect the previous number.
To unlock the power of IV, you must first obtain I → II → III. Strategy and progression matter more than ever!
🎱 Physics Adjustments
Made several tweaks to improve the overall feel of the game.
Attempted to resolve the rare issue where balls could unexpectedly leave the table.
🌍 Localization Issues
We’re aware of current localization problems and are actively working on fixes. Expect improvements in upcoming updates!
Thank you for all your feedback and support — it helps us keep shaping Ballardo into the best experience possible.
Jump back in and test out the new Numbers relics!
