17 August 2025 Build 19631391
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve got a brand new update for Ballardo, and it’s packed with exciting changes:

🔢 New Relics: Numbers

  • Introducing 4 new relics: Numbers I, II, III, and IV.

  • These relics are linked together — each one becomes stronger as you collect the previous number.

  • To unlock the power of IV, you must first obtain I → II → III. Strategy and progression matter more than ever!

🎱 Physics Adjustments

  • Made several tweaks to improve the overall feel of the game.

  • Attempted to resolve the rare issue where balls could unexpectedly leave the table.

🌍 Localization Issues

  • We’re aware of current localization problems and are actively working on fixes. Expect improvements in upcoming updates!

Thank you for all your feedback and support — it helps us keep shaping Ballardo into the best experience possible.

Jump back in and test out the new Numbers relics!

