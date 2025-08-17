 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631229 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
### Art

- Add new effect animations for explosions and when tiles are on fire
- Add treasure chest art, one for boss chests and one for challenge floor chests and clean up treasure chest opening animation
- Add 28 new item arts: now all common warrior items have artwork
- Add art for the energy meter
- Add tooltips explaining health bar, level bar, energy bar, monster warnings, stairs, orbs, health potions, block & scrolls
- Add art for tooltip background

### User Experience

- Shuffle button now has pressed state
- Add new layout to Upgrade Card modal for PC
- Improve camp fire layout (show floor background art, make it so text doesn't jump between campfire and challenge floors, better intro anitmion, & improve shadow effect on art)
- Improve layout of home screen (better lighing around player clases & centered locked item icons)
- You are no longer blocked from playing cards when you have a pending level up (desktop only)
- Show view deck button even when draw pile is empty
- Better title style for upgrade/transform card modals
- Show tooltips for items
- Make sure menu button is always visible in card/upgrade card details modal
- Improve centering of buttons in main menu
- Fix main menu to character creation transition animation being choppy and showing blue bar on top of screen

### Bug Fixes

- Fix upgraded card values not being highlighted green
- Fix version label not updating on mobile
- Fix back button sometimes being hidden on select character screen
- Fix Onslaught not giving attack overkill
- Don't show tooltip in gain card modal until fade in animation is completed
- Fix tooltips for statuses in the active status bar flickering

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3877721
  • Loading history…
