### Art



- Add new effect animations for explosions and when tiles are on fire

- Add treasure chest art, one for boss chests and one for challenge floor chests and clean up treasure chest opening animation

- Add 28 new item arts: now all common warrior items have artwork

- Add art for the energy meter

- Add tooltips explaining health bar, level bar, energy bar, monster warnings, stairs, orbs, health potions, block & scrolls

- Add art for tooltip background



### User Experience



- Shuffle button now has pressed state

- Add new layout to Upgrade Card modal for PC

- Improve camp fire layout (show floor background art, make it so text doesn't jump between campfire and challenge floors, better intro anitmion, & improve shadow effect on art)

- Improve layout of home screen (better lighing around player clases & centered locked item icons)

- You are no longer blocked from playing cards when you have a pending level up (desktop only)

- Show view deck button even when draw pile is empty

- Better title style for upgrade/transform card modals

- Show tooltips for items

- Make sure menu button is always visible in card/upgrade card details modal

- Improve centering of buttons in main menu

- Fix main menu to character creation transition animation being choppy and showing blue bar on top of screen



### Bug Fixes



- Fix upgraded card values not being highlighted green

- Fix version label not updating on mobile

- Fix back button sometimes being hidden on select character screen

- Fix Onslaught not giving attack overkill

- Don't show tooltip in gain card modal until fade in animation is completed

- Fix tooltips for statuses in the active status bar flickering