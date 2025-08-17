The rail gun returns with stunning new visuals
New close-range enemy called "Blade"
Research area has been reworked
Other tweaks and polishing
Rocket Bots Update 1.0.6.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Rocket Bots Linux Depot 1359161
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Rocket Bots Windows Depot 1359162
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update