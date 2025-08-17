 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631224 Edited 17 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The rail gun returns with stunning new visuals

  • New close-range enemy called "Blade"

  • Research area has been reworked

  • Other tweaks and polishing

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Rocket Bots Linux Depot 1359161
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Rocket Bots Windows Depot 1359162
  • Loading history…
