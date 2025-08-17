 Skip to content
17 August 2025 Build 19631157 Edited 17 August 2025 – 19:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01s is live and brings several important fixes and improvements:

Soft targets and QB targets will now attempt to use the latest valid round instead of stopping at the earliest.

Hot Swap functionality is working again.

Prevented saving during the loading process, which could previously reset your settings if the program was closed irregularly.

Fixed issues with the % Draft Strategy section.

These changes should make drafting smoother and more reliable.

Happy drafting! 🏈

