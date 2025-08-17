Version 1.01s is live and brings several important fixes and improvements:



Soft targets and QB targets will now attempt to use the latest valid round instead of stopping at the earliest.



Hot Swap functionality is working again.



Prevented saving during the loading process, which could previously reset your settings if the program was closed irregularly.



Fixed issues with the % Draft Strategy section.



These changes should make drafting smoother and more reliable.



Happy drafting! 🏈